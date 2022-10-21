WEST NILE ELECTRICITY HOPE : UETCL begins works to connect region to the national grid

The Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Limited has kicked off works to connect the West Nile sub-region to the national electricity grid. According to Managing Director Michael Taremwa, the company is already in the process of stringing the transmission cables on the 67km Kole-Gulu stretch to Arua City under Phase One of the Grid Expansion and Reinforcement Project (GERP). The project seeks to establish a 289km transmission line running from Kole District, through Gulu and Nebbi, to Arua as well as the construction of the new substations at Gulu, Nebbi and Arua and a switching station at Kole with a completion time put at March 2023. The construction cost for the transmission lines is $18.177 million (about Shs17.417 billion), while the substations are valued at Shs2.973 billion.