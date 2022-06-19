Well-wishers in run to raise funds for girl child

In a bid to ensure teenage mothers are protected against maternal deaths, fathers have been urged to play their respective roles to contribute toward safe motherhood, by being present in the lives of their daughters and wives. A run has been organised by a group of activists to remind fathers of their responsibilities to protect their girls against abuse. This was part of the event to commemorate father's day, which was celebrated on Sunday. The run organised by Remnant Generation has been in Nateete a Kampala suburb where there are reports of teenage pregnancies and mothers.