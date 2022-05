Well wishers have gathered to rebuild Chadwick Namate primary school in Entebbe

Well-wishers have converged at Chadwick Namate primary school Entebbe to fund raise money that will renovate the schools’ structures. The school is among those that were destroyed by heavy rains in February this year. The church-aided school which is over 115 years old, needs 300 million to re-roof and renovate structures that were destroyed.