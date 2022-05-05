Well-wishers have donated $35,000 to an emergency response fund in Kagadi district

With the influx of Congolese refugees due to escalating conflicts in the Central African Nation, coupled with rising disasters like hailstorms, floods on Lake Albert and recent lion attacks in Kagadi district, local players in the region launched the Emergency Response Fund of 35000 USD in Kagadi District to help them overcome disasters in their areas. The fund is being supported by Oxfam International and will be implemented by World Voices Uganda. Gad Benda, the Director of World Voices Uganda, explains that they conducted a survey and discovered that the whole of Western Uganda, stretching from Kisoro to Kiryandongo, was prone to disasters and there was no local response.