We track the PDM money and how it is accessed from secretariat

Over 70 per cent of the ten thousand-five hundred-and-ninety-four parishes have registered SACCOS to benefit from the revolving fund under Parish Development Model. Irene Muwanguzi, an Enterprise Specialist at the PDM secretariat has told NTV that parishes that take a long to be ready may receive a hundred million shillings as a lump sum for the financial year instead of the four instalments sent now. But what is the process for accessing this money?