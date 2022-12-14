We shall defend ourselves against East African forces - M23

The M23 rebels fighting Congolese government forces in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo have warned that if they are attacked by the East African Standby Force, they will defend themselves. President of M23 Bertrand Bisiima spoke to the media at the DRC Immigration offices in Bunagana town at the border with Uganda. On Friday, the rebel group defied calls for a ceasefire, citing continual attacks from the Congolese army, but asked to meet East African Community mediator Uhuru Kenyatta and the Angolan President Joao Lourenco to hear their case.