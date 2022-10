Waterborne diseases hit temporary camps in Kasese

More than one hundred mudslides victims in the Kasese district are battling an outbreak of waterborne diseases that have hit their temporary camps. The diseases include diarrhoea and typhoid. Malaria cases are also on the rise. The situation is said to have been caused by a lack of latrines and safe water sources. Landslides hit the Kasese district last month killing at least sixteen people and displacing several others.