Walkers fighting to protect environment arrive in Lira

A team of walkers under the Uganda walkers Association have finally arrived in Lira City in Northern Uganda after concluding a 450 kilometres walk. Led by Geoffrey Walker Ayenyi, the walkers started the walk from Kampala on the 15th February to raise awareness about climate change. Among the walkers, is 21-year-old Fiona Christine Akwero, who is a fashion designer from Kireka in Kampala. According to her, the pain of seeing the devastating state of the environment in many parts of the country is what drove her to join the walk. Throughout their journey, the walkers planted a number of trees and climaxed this morning with a massive cleaning exercise of Lira's main market.