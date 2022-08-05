VP Alupo donates beds to Katakwi district hospital

The office of the vice president has donated 60 modern beds to Katakwi district hospital to boost health service delivery. This follows a story we run last month, showing the poor state of health service delivery in the hard-to-reach districts of Katakwi, Kapelebyong and Amuria. Today, vice president Jessica Alupo handed over 60 beds to district authorities to distribute to health units across all the counties. According to Dr. Emmanuel Ongala, the Katakwi District Health officer the beds have come at a time when all the health units in the district are facing shortages due to the increasing number of patients.