VP Alupo assures parents of security for learners

Vice President Jessica Alupo has commissioned the first secondary school in Ngariam sub-county - Olilim Secondary School. During the commissioning, the locals expressed concern about security challenges in the area. According to the area District Education Officer, Angela Atim, schools across this region open at 9:00am and close by 3:00pm, to allow students to return to their homes early, to avoid Karimojong warriors attacking them as they head home. In response, the vice president assured residents that the situation would soon be resolved.