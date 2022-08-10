Voters looking forward to Bukimbiri by-election

Thursday's by-election, in which they vote for a new Member of Parliament. The candidates vying for votes are, Edward Mutabazi, an independent, NRM’s Eddie Kwizera Wagahungu, NRM leaning candidate Asiagario Turyagyenda and James Owebeyi from the Forum for Democratic Change. However, Joshua Mutabazi whose candidature was withdrawn by his party NUP in favor of FDC candidate James Owebeyi last evening crossed to NRM leaving the NUP Position Vacant. Mbabazi and his group were received by Prime minister RT Hon Robinah Nabanjja, and Party Secretary General, Richard Todwong among others. The ruling party is confident they have done all it takes to regain the Bukimbiri County Position.