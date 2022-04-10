Virulent worm wipes out farms in Kikuube, Kiryandongo

Farmers in all sub-counties and two town councils of Kikuube district are crying out for help following an invasion of African armyworms that have destroyed their gardens. The sub-counties that are under attack are Bugambe, Kyangwali, Kabwooya, Buhimba, Kiziranfumbi and Kikuube town council where they have destroyed over 200 acres in every sub-county. Kikuube district becomes the second district under attack in Bunyoro region following Kiryandongo district.