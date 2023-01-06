VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN:Justice Bamugemereire underscores need for economic empowerment

Justice of the court of appeal, Catherine Bamugemerire has underscored the need for economic empowerment of women if they are to effectively fight domestic violence in the country. Bamugumereire's call came as she met women of excellence meeting in Mbarara. She argued that despite the existence of a law against domestic violence, poverty among women continues to be a hinderance to efforts to speak up when they are abused .