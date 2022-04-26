VINCI COFFEE DEAL: Coffee farmers urge government to empower local processors

Coffee Farmers have urged parliament to cancel the agreement between the government and Uganda Vinci Coffee Ltd as it infringes on the law. Appearing before the parliamentary trade committee, the farmers say that it is unnecessary to contract a foreign firm to carry out value addition of coffee beans since many local roasters can perform the same duty if given the same incentives as were provided to the foreign investor Enrica Pinetti.