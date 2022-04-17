Vice President Jessica Alupo assures Teso of security

Following the recent heavy deployment of the troops across the borders around Karamoja, the vice president Jessica Alupo has assured those living in fear of Karimojong warriors to return to their homes. In her Easter message, she urged the residents to take advantage of the coming rains to plant crops for their families in order to avoid famine. She added that the heads of state of Kenya and South Sudan had already met with President Museveni to disarm the Pokot and Turkana warriors of Kenya as well as the Toboth warriors of South Sudan to end trouble in the region.