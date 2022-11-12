Vice president, Alupo tips Katakwi on food security

Cereal farmers from Ongongoja sub-county in Katakwi District have called upon the government and other aid organizations for support to construct an irrigation scheme to enable them to increase their yields and supply throughout the year so as to fight poverty at the family level. Gabriel Engole, the chairperson of Ongogoja Fruit Farmers’ Corporative Limited, says that the corporative was established in 2012 as a fruit farmers group but grew into a production group after they failed to find a market for their oranges in 2016. He says they switched to growing cereal crops such as maize, soya beans, rice, millet, and sorghum. Today, the vice president, Jessica Alupo, and the minister of local government, Raphael Magezi, commissioned a collection center constructed at a cost of 350 million shillings through the Local Economic Growth Support Project in the Ministry of Local Government with support from the Islamic Development Bank. The center has the capacity to store up to 100 tons of produce.