Vice Chancellor Barnabas Nawangwe says he is committed to the job

Following his reappointment as Vice Chancellor of Makerere University, Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe has pledged to use his next five years in office to turn the institution into one of the world’s biggest research institutions. According to Prof Nawangwe, high quality university research when turned into a real product can transform economies and societies at large, something needed as the world emerges from the grip of Covid-19. On Friday, the university council, led by Lorna Magara, announced Prof. Nawangwe’s reappointment for a second term as vice chancellor.