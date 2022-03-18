Vendors abandon new Kitooro market over high rent

Vendors are exiting the newly constructed Kitooro market over the high costs of rents. The vendors say that when they were allocated stalls, municipal officers and the market leadership smuggled non-vendors including government officials onto the list and that these people now let the stalls at exorbitant rents. They also complained about the non-collection of garbage. Entebbe Town clerk says the council is supposed to collect 25 million shillings to look after the market but this has not been realised.