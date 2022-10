Use oil funds to end unemployment - Archbishop Kaziimba

The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda Dr. Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu urged the government to ensure all Ugandans benefit from the country’s oil project. According to the archbishop, the much-anticipated oil project will be a great boost to the country’s economy in which more young people are struggling with unemployment. Dr Kaziimba's remarks came as he led celebrations to mark 50 years of the Bunyoro Kitara diocese.