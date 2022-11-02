US mission applauds government efforts on Ebola response

The US mission in Uganda has applauded the government's effort in trying to contain the Ebola outbreak in slightly over two months since the outbreak was announced in September. United States Ambassador to Uganda, Natalie Brown, told Journalists at a media briefing that they are committed to providing all the necessary support to see that the outbreak comes to an end. They have so far channeled more than 22.3 million dollars approximately 85 billion shillings for the response.