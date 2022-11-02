US lauds Uganda's effort to contain Ebola

The US mission in Uganda has applauded the Uganda Government's effort so far in trying to contain the Ebola outbreak in slightly over two months since the outbreak was announced on 20th September 2022. The US Ambassador to Uganda, Natalie Brown, told Journalists at a media briefing that the US was committed to providing all the necessary support to see that the Ebola outbreak is contained. The US Government has so far channelled more than 22.3 million dollars, approximately 85 billion shillings for the Ebola response.