Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Police hold Besigye in his car over renewed protests
  • 2 National Think beyond increasing your salaries, RDC tells MPs
  • 3 National Mityana authorities forcefully evict wetland encroachers
  • 4 National Science teachers call off strike
  • 5 News 1.5 tonnes of elephant ivory seized in southeast DR Congo