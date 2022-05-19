US Embassy launches systems to combat corruption in Oil and Gas industry

The United States Embassy in Uganda has launched the systems and accountability program that will help fight corruption in the Oil and Gas Industry in the Albertine Region. The five-year project is under the U.S Agency for International Development (US.AID) and aims at strengthening accountability, deepening public participation in and oversight of public institutions, and social services, and reducing corruption in the Oil and Gas Sector in the Albertine Region.