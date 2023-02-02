US Court awards Esther Nakajjigo's family shs38b for wrongful death

A court in the United States has awarded the family of Ugandan Activist, Esther Nakajjigo, 10.5 Million US Dollars or about 38 billion shillings. Nakajjigo died after a falling unsecured metal gate pierced through her car and severed her head, killed her instantly in 2020. The family had sought $140 million in damages, arguing that Arches National Park where the accident happened was negligent and failed to maintain the gate properly. The US government admitted that it was at fault and responsible for Nakajiggo's death.