US couple charged with aggravated kidnap

The Director of Public Prosecutions, Jane Frances Abodo, has preferred charges of aggravated kidnap against an American couple, who are ordinarily residents in Kampala. The couple, Mackenzie Leigh Mathias Spencer and Nicholas Spencer have been on remand for mistreating a 10-year-old child, who was one of the children in their care. According to the amended plaint or charge sheet, the couple reportedly adopted a 10-year-old boy, whom they then mistreated on grounds that he was obstinate.