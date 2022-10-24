URBAN PLANNING: Authorities concerned over delayed release of funds

Leaders from urban authorities all over the country are worried about low funding, a negative factor that retards work due to delays by the Central Government to release funds. They want parliament to amend a law that will allow the Ministry of Finance to put their local revenue in the Consolidated Fund so as to widen their chances of benefitting more from their taxes. The revelations were made during the Annual General Assembly under their umbrella body the ‘Alliance of Mayors and Municipal Leaders Initiative for Community Action on AIDS at the Local Level’ (AMICAALL) in Busia.