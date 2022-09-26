URA to streamline new poultry tax

The Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) has stayed the tax on animal and bird feed concentrates and said that they will, within one month scrutinize the interpretation of the 2017 amendment by Parliament that exempted some animal and bird feeds from paying tax. Over the weekend, the Poultry Farmers Association protested the tax, claiming that it was illegal, arguing that it was waived five years ago however, the URA Assistant Commissioner Trade, Dr. Geoffrey Okaka maintains that the feed Concentrates are not under the class of inputs exempted from VAT and Import Duty.