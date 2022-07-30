URA on tax incentives available to you

Did you know that when you fail to file your tax returns after registering a business with Uganda Revenue Authority, the business will be assessed on the same level as more successful similar firms? Speaking to NTV, Michael Masembe the head of tax education at the authority, says many people, do not realise the benefits of registering for such taxes as rental income tax, such as claiming their operation cost benefits This comes after several complaints that some of the income tax assessments especially for the new businesses are exaggerated. Sudhir Byaruhanga reports.