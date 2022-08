UPDF trains officials in fight against Ebola

Due to the Ebola threat and other viral diseases in DRC, UPDF has trained a health emergency response team to protect its troops in operation SHUJJA in Eastern DRC forests. The five-day training workshop of 32 UPDF Medical personnel from the Mountain Division was aimed at creating a Rapid Response Team (RRT) in surveillance, Infection Prevention and Control (IPC), and Case Management.