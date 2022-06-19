UPDF to recruit over 600 youth to fight insecurity

The Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) is planning to recruit at least 600 youths in the West Nile region in the ongoing national recruitment of 10,000 Local Defence Unit (LDU) personnel. Col. Jimmy Musoke, the team leader for the recruitment exercise in the West Nile region said youths turned up overwhelmingly for the screening exercise held on Saturday at Arua Police grounds. He is optimistic that the expected number of recruits will be achieved.