UPDF to plant over 20,000 trees around Kingfisher Oilfield

Relatedly, Luwero Industries Limited has launched a campaign to plant over 20,000 trees around the Kingfisher Oilfield in Kyangwali Sub-County Kikuube District. Company General Manager Major General Sabiiti Muzeyi said they were starting with the planting of over 1,000 trees at the ongoing construction site of the Drilling, Waste Treatment, and Disposal Facility Plant for the Kingfisher Oilfield. Luwero Industries Limited, which is a Subsidiary of the National Enterprise Corporation NEC, has been contracted to manage waste accumulated from the drilling of Crude Oil from Kingfisher Oilfield run by CNOOC Uganda Ltd.