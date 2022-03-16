UPDF to increase deployment to curb cattle raids in Karamoja

The army has revealed that it will deploy more troops to cover the Karamoja sub-region to put a stop to cattle raids. It has also been revealed that the raiders are using children to break into kraals to enable them to steal the animals. This is in addition to relocating to Teso, Lango, Acholi, Sebei and Bugisu regions and causing insecurity. This came to light during a security meeting between security forces, Kaabong district leaders and the minister for Karamoja Mary Goretti Kitutu. UPDF 3rd Division commander Brig. Joseph Balikudembe said the warriors are also breaking into houses.