UPDF takes on construction of Jacob Oulanyah's house

The Uganda People’s Defence Forces engineering brigade is racing against time to complete construction works on a part of the multi-billion shilling mansion of the former Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah in Ayom Lony village, Lalogi Sub County in Omoro district. According to the district chairperson in Omoro, Douglas Peter Okello, they are hoping to ensure that the body is housed in the mansion, in a presentable condition, as the funeral ceremonies get underway. The government has indicated that the flight ferrying the body of the deceased will land at Entebbe International Airport on Friday to commence a week of activities leading up to the burial, next week.