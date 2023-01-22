UPDF starts construction of public infrastructure in Isingiro district

The UPDF Engineers Brigade has started inspecting Health Centre construction projects in the districts of Isingiro, Mitooma, and Kazo. Led by Chief of Political Commissar Maj Gen Henry Masiko, the team opened their trip by inspecting sites in Isingiro. The team included Commander of the Engineering Brigade, Brig Cyrus Bekunda Besigye, Army spokesperson Brig Felix Kulayigye as well as UPDF Site Engineer Capt Wilson Ntegeka. On receiving them Isingiro residents commended the army's initiative.