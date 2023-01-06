UPDF soldiers raid police station, free colleagues arrested for robbery

The Military Police are holding 10 UPDF soldiers at Makindye Military Barracks. Two of the soldiers, armed with a gun, are said to have staged an illegal roadblock on the Ndejje-Kakoola road in Makindye-Ssabagabo Municipality, harassed locals, and paralyzed transport for over an hour on Wednesday night. Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, confirmed to NTV that another eight soldiers then stormed Mutungo Community Police Post located in the same area, to rescue their colleagues.