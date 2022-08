UPDF says ADF has been greatly weakened

The spokesperson of the UPDF's operation Shuuja, Major Peter Mugisa says they have decimated the ADF in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo and interrupted its operations. Speaking from Fort Portal, Major Mugisa, says they have weakened the command structure of the ADF leaving the rest of their fighters in disarray. This follows a recent inspection of the battlefront by its main commander Major General Kayanja Muhanga.