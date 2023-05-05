UPDF put to task on safety over Engola shooting | ON THE SPOT

The recent shooting and murder of State Minister Rtd Col Charles Engola has shone a dark light on Uganda's armed forces. The incident, involving soldier Pte Wilson Sabiiti, who took his own life after committing the brutal murder, has reignited a conversation that has long been ignored - the mental health of soldiers and the income inequalities in society that exacerbate it. As the number of soldiers guarding public officials continues to rise, finding a solution to the growing gun crime epidemic is becoming increasingly urgent. On The Spot, we were joined by Brig General Felix Kulayigye, the army spokesperson, and Lyandro Komakech, a governance expert and transitional justice scholar, to discuss the way forward.