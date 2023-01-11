UPDF monitoring team inspects progress of Entebbe Airport expansion works

The Uganda People's Defense forces (UPDF) say they will now concentrate on building the economy and getting involved in construction projects when they are not involved in official defense duties. The force says the engineering brigade has exhibited the capacity to take on projects that will save the taxpayer a lot of money. Over 120 projects across the country are in the hands of the force. These include the re-modification and expansion of the passenger terminal at Entebbe airport and the oxygen plants in Kajjansi and Mulago. They are now inspecting and evaluating the work on these projects.