UPDF kills at least 17 ADF rebels in gunfire exchange

The number of suspected Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels killed has risen to 17 and so far 13 have been captured. Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) said on Tuesday that they had killed at least 11 suspected Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels after they entered Ntoroko District in western Uganda. The army said the rebels crossed River Semuliki into Kyanja as they raided Ntoroko which borders the Democratic Republic of Congo. Joining us in David Bukenya in Ntoroko district.