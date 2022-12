UPDF kills 11 suspected ADF rebels in Ntoroko

The UPDF says they have killed 11 fighters of the Allied Democratic Forces rebel group in Ntoroko district. The office of the defence spokesperson said an estimated 20 to 30 fighters crossed river Semuliki in Kyanja, Ntoroko district last night but were intercepted. The LC3 Chairperson of Bwelamule Sub County in Ntoroko, Onan Bagonza spoke to NTV.