UPDF gives assurances on securing Karamoja region

The UPDF says that contrary to reports that the security situation in Karamoja has deteriorated, they have it under control. Just last week, five people - three geologists and two UPDF soldiers - were killed by Turkana herdsmen in Moroto district. The army spokesperson Brig. Gen. Felix Kulayigye says that in the last 10 days, at least 20 warriors have been killed, another were 39 arrested and four guns recovered from them. He says that since Operation Usalama kwa Wote was launched last July, more than 300 warriors have been killed.