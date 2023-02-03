UPDF engineers on course to finish Kiira Motors plant second phase

The National Enterprise Corporation NEC says it expects to complete the construction of the second phase of the Kiira Vehicle Plant by June. This facility belongs to Kiira Motors Corporation. The work on the second phase started early last year. In this phase, NEC will work on the test facility that will accommodate 50 buses at ago, the extension of the warehouse and the test track road. NTV’s Daniel Kibet brings us up to speed with the project's progress.