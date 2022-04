UPDF dismisses NUP supporter’s toture claims

The UPDF has dismissed claims that their operatives kidnapped and tortured NUP supporter Alexandria Marinos. Speaking from his offices in Mbuya, UPDF spokesperson Brig. Felix Kulayigye says they have evidence that she spent a better part of that day she was allegedly kidnapped, speaking to her friends on phone. Brig Kulayigye also presented the men Alexandria accuses of torturing her and raping her, who also denied the claims she made against them.