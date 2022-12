UPDF deploys new battle group to serve in ATMIS

The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) have deployed a new battle group to serve under the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS). Uganda Battle Group 37 replaces Battle Group 34 which has completed its one-year tour of duty in Somalia. A command handover and takeover ceremony was held at the ATMIS Uganda contingent headquarters in Mogadishu, presided over by the Acting Force Commander, Brig. Gen. Peter Omola.