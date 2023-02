UPDF celebrates 42nd Tarehe Sita anniversary

President Museveni has warned the Uganda People's Defence Forces UPDF against repeating the mistakes of the armies of previous regimes. The commander chief made the remarks during Tarehe Sita celebrations in Mbarara City, today. However, he also expressed his gratitude to other countries that supported the five-year guerilla war that brought the National Resistance Movement into power in 1986. Sudhir Byaruhanga was in Mbarara and reports.