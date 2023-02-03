UPDF builds school facilities in one month

The UPDF is getting set to complete a school in Kiruhura District. The construction, which includes an eight-staff housing unit block, a 2 stance pit latrine and two bathrooms is part of the quick impact projects. The army commenced works in mid-December and is set to be commissioned on Sunday, a matter that has pleased locals, as this will allow teachers to stay within the school premises to enable them to provide effective educational services to the children.