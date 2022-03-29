UPDF assure Kisoro residents of safety from rebel attacks

Thousands of Congolese refugees are continuing to flock into Uganda through Bunagana in Kisoro district in an attempt to flee devastation from the fighting that broke out yesterday between the Congolese army and the suspected M23 rebel group. Since yesterday, Uganda has welcomed more than 8,000 refugees from Congo. UPDF spokesperson Brigadier General Felix Kulaigye says that Uganda's army is on standby in Kigezi areas to offer protection to the refugees and the country at large in case of a security threat from rebels based in Congo. The rebels are reportedly based just a few kilometers from the Bunagana border point with Congo.