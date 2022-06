UPDAF, youth plant 10,000 trees to restore mayor's gardens in Entebbe

The Uganda People's Defence Airforce led by Chief of staff Brig Gen David Gonyi alongside youth initiatives have planted over 10,000 trees to restore the mayor's gardens in Entebbe. During the function, Brig Gonyi was flanked by school leaders who pledged to involve children in environmental conservation to cub down the climate change effects.