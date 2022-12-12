UPC, NRM honor former minister, Dr. Patrick Massette Kuuya

Former minister for Rehabilitation in the Obote II regime, Dr. Patrick Massette Kuuya has been honored as a distinguished pioneer of education and social economic development in the Bugisu sub-region. Dr. Masette Kuuya, who died at the age of 76, had been in exile in Kenya since 1985. He was laid to rest at his ancestral home of Lutaaso village in Manafwa district, amid glowing tribute from leaders in the UPC fraternity that he served as well as current NRM leaders. He was reportedly responsible for work that led to the establishment of Mbale city stadium, and various other installations there. Until his death, he has been an economics lecturer at Kenyatta University in Kenya.