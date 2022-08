UPC nominates Fred Ebil as EALA representative

The Uganda People’s Congress Members of Parliament has today nominated Fred Ebil as their representative for the East African Legislative Assembly. The voting, which took place at the UPC headquarters in Kampala, saw eight people tussle it out for the party flag bearer position. As Sudhir Byaruhanga reports, Ebil now says he will foster the priorities of the East African Community if voted.