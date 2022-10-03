UPC FALLOUT OVER EALA POLLS : UPC group now wants written agreement with NRM party

Some members of the Uganda People's Congress National Council have denounced what they call the 'verbal cooperation' between the party and the National Resistance Movement NRM. They say the NRM sidelined UPC candidates in the recent elections for East African Legislative Assembly elections. UPC members Higenyi Kemba and Denis Enap the party's legal advisor demanded formal and structural talks between the two parties.